U.S. mediator to visit Beirut early next week to discuss maritime border demarcation - parliament source, local media

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun meets with U.S. Special Envoy for Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon October 20, 2021. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY

BEIRUT, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein will visit Beirut on Sunday or Monday to discuss the issue of its martime border dispute with Israel, a parliament source and local media said.

Lebanon's speaker Nabih Berri announced the visit during a parliament session on Tuesday.

A U.S. embassy official could not immediately be reached for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Lina Najem; Editing by Tom Perry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.