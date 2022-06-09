1 minute read
U.S. mission to Palestinians renamed on Twitter, signaling possible upgrade
JERUSALEM, June 9 (Reuters) - The Twitter account for the U.S. diplomatic mission to the Palestinians in Jerusalem carried a new name on Thursday, signalling a possible upgrade in ties ahead of a planned visit by President Joe Biden to the region.
The former "Palestinian Affairs Unit" (PAU) within the U.S. Embassy was redesignated as the "U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs in Jerusalem" at Twitter handle @USPalAffairs.
U.S. spokespeople did not immediate comment on the change.
Writing by Dan Williams
