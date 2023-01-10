U.S. Navy intercepts fishing vessel smuggling rifles in Gulf of Oman -statement















CAIRO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet said on Tuesday it had intercepted a fishing vessel smuggling 2,116 AK-47 assault rifles in the Gulf of Oman on a maritime route from Iran to Yemen on Jan. 6.

"The intercepted vessel, which was sailing on a route historically used to traffic illicit cargo to the Houthis in Yemen, was crewed by six Yemeni nationals," it added in a statement.

Reporting by Yomna Ehab; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Andrew Heavens











