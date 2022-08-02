U.S. OKs potential sale of THAAD system missiles to UAE -Pentagon

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system missiles, THAAD fire control and communication stations, and related equipment to the United Arab Emirates in a deal valued at up to $2.25 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

