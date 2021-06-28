Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S., other nations call for unimpeded delivery of aid to Syria

An internally displaced Syrian boy stands next to boxes of humanitarian aid at the back of a truck in the opposition-held Idlib, Syria June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The United States and other nations in a joint statement on Monday reiterated their call for immediate nation-wide ceasefire in Syria and unimpeded delivery of aid to the war-torn country.

The group of 19 countries as well as the European Union and Arab League said in the statement released after a meeting of their ministers that United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254, the 2015 resolution that laid out the steps for a ceasefire and political transition in Syria, is the "only solution" to the country's decade-long conflict.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert

