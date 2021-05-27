Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

U.S. outraged by violence against Iraqi demonstrators -State Department

Reuters
2 minute read
1/2

A member of security forces tries to protect himself amid a clash with demonstrators during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

The United States is outraged that peaceful Iraqi demonstrators demanding reform were met with threats and "brutal violence," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement on Thursday.

One person died and several were injured on Tuesday when Iraqi security forces fired live rounds in the air to disperse anti-government protests in central Baghdad, according to security and medical sources. read more

Hundreds demonstrated in Tahrir Square, shouting slogans against Iran-backed militias and accusing Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's government of failing to answer for the deaths of dozens of activists shot dead in different parts of Iraq in recent months.

"The United States is outraged that peaceful demonstrators who took to the streets to urge reform were met with threats and brutal violence," Price said.

"We welcome every effort by the government to hold accountable the militias, thugs, and vigilante groups for their attacks against Iraqis exercising their right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly as well as for their assault on the rule of law."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 8:10 PM UTCU.N. launches investigation into whether Israel, Hamas committed crimes

The United Nations Human Rights Council agreed on Thursday to launch an international investigation into alleged crimes committed during the 11-day conflict between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza.

Middle EastQatar strengthens heat stress protection for workers
Middle EastLebanon's central bank says not enough reserves for medical supplies
Middle EastDisplaced by Israeli bombs, Gazans camp by rubble of their homes
Middle EastIran's Khamenei backs hardliner versus hardliner presidential vote