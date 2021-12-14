U.S., Palestinian officials hold first economic dialogue in five years -State Department

Activists wave a Palestinian flag outside the White House during a memorial for Palestinians who have died during the past year of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Washington, U.S., June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. and Palestinian officials met virtually on Tuesday to renew the U.S.-Palestinian Economic Dialogue, the first such meeting in five years, the U.S. State Department said.

They discussed infrastructure development, renewable energy and environmental initiatives, connecting Palestinian and American businesses, addressing obstacles to Palestinian economic development and other topics, it said.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham

