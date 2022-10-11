U.S. President Biden congratulates Lebanese president on maritime deal with Israel -statement















CAIRO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden congratulated his Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun on Tuesday for securing a maritime border deal with Israel, a statement by the Lebanese presidency said.

The statement, seen by Reuters, said Biden told Aoun in a phone call that the U.S. stood by Lebanon as it sought to strengthen its economy through possible gas wealth.

The White House was set to comment on the call later on Tuesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters bureau in Beirut; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.