U.S. raises civil society "harassment" with Egypt -State Dept

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price takes questions from reporters at the State Department in Washington, U.S., March 31, 2021. Carolyn Kaster/Pool via REUTERS

July 14 (Reuters) - The United States is concerned by the continued detentions, indictments and harassment of Egyptian civil society leaders, academics and journalists and has raised these concerns with Cairo, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday.

Washington had told the Egyptian government that individuals like Hossam Bahgat, a prominent journalist and human rights advocate, should not be targeted, Price told reporters.

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis, Humeyra Pamuk, Mohammad Zargham and Simon Lewis

