U.S. raises travel advisory for UAE to 'do not travel' -State Department

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The United States has raised its COVID 19-related travel advisory for the United Arab Emirates to "level 4 - do not travel," the U.S. State Department said on Monday.

The advisories for Liberia, Mozambique, Uganda and Zambia were also raised to level 4 - do not travel, the State Department said in a statement.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; editing by Jonathan Oatis

