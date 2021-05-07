Skip to main content

Middle EastU.S. ready to lift many sanctions but Iran wants more - top Iran nuclear delegate

Iran's top nuclear negotiator, Abbas Araqchi, attends a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria, September 1, 2020. European Commission EbS - EEAS/Handout via REUTERS

The United States has expressed its readiness to lift many of its sanctions on Iran at the Vienna nuclear talks but Tehran is demanding more, top Iranian negotiator Abbas Araqchi told state media on Friday.

"The information transferred to us from the U.S. side is that they are also serious on returning to the nuclear deal and they have so far declared their readiness to lift a great part of their sanctions," Araqchi told state TV.

"But this is not adequate from our point of view and therefore the discussions will continue until we get to all our demands," Araqchi said.

