Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

U.S. regrets U.N. move to launch Gaza probe

Reuters
1 minute read

A Palestinian man lights a fire amid the rubble of his house which was destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting, in Gaza Strip, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.

The United States said on Thursday that it deeply regretted a decision by the U.N. Human Rights Council to launch an international investigation into crimes that may have been committed in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

"The action today instead threatens to imperil the progress that has been made," said the statement issued by the U.S. mission to the U.N. in Geneva.

The United States, which has observer status and no vote at the Geneva forum, did not speak in the all-day special session which adopted a resolution brought by the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation and the Palestinian delegation to the U.N. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 1:52 PM UTCUN rights chief says Israeli strikes on Gaza may be war crimes

The U.N. high commissioner for human rights said on Thursday that Israel's deadly strikes on Gaza might constitute war crimes and that Islamist group Hamas had violated international humanitarian law by firing rockets into Israel.

Middle EastQatar strengthens heat stress protection for workers
Middle EastLebanon's central bank says not enough reserves for medical supplies
Middle EastDisplaced by Israeli bombs, Gazans camp by rubble of their homes
Middle EastIran's Khamenei backs hardliner versus hardliner presidential vote