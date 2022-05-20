U.S. reiterates call for 'thorough and transparent' investigation into killing of Palestinian-American journalist

People light candles during a vigil in memory of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid, outside the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 16, 2022. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

WASHINGTON, May 20 (Reuters) - The United States reiterated its call for a "thorough and transparent" investigation into the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and any investigation must include accountability, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, writing by Chris Gallagher, editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.