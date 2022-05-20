1 minute read
U.S. reiterates call for 'thorough and transparent' investigation into killing of Palestinian-American journalist
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, May 20 (Reuters) - The United States reiterated its call for a "thorough and transparent" investigation into the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and any investigation must include accountability, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, writing by Chris Gallagher, editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.