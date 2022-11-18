U.S.-Russia meeting was key to prevent escalation, Erdogan tells Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attend a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. Sputnik/Alexander Demyanchuk/Pool via REUTERS

ISTANBUL, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin the meeting between American and Russian intelligence services was important to prevent "uncontrolled" escalation in the field, the Turkish presidency said on Friday.

In a phone call, Erdogan said diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine must be revived and he thanked Putin for the extension of the Black Sea grain deal.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

