U.S. sanctions Iran's morality police -Treasury website
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The United States issued fresh Iran-related sanctions on Thursday, targeting Tehran's morality police and security officials, the Treasury Department said in a post on its website.
The move comes after the death of a young woman in police custody triggered nationwide protests in Iran and a subsequent warning from Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards. read more
