U.S. sanctions Iran's morality police -Treasury website

A newspaper with a cover picture of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by Iranian morality police is seen in Tehran, Iran, September 18, 2022. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The United States issued fresh Iran-related sanctions on Thursday, targeting Tehran's morality police and security officials, the Treasury Department said in a post on its website.

The move comes after the death of a young woman in police custody triggered nationwide protests in Iran and a subsequent warning from Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards. read more

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by Susan Heavey

