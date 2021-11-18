Middle East
U.S. sanctions senior Houthi military officer Saleh Mesfer Alshaer
1 minute read
Nov 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday it sanctioned senior Houthi military officer Saleh Mesfer Alshaer, commander of the Houthi-controlled military logistics support organization.
"Alshaer has overseen the Houthis’ seizure of property in Yemen valued at greater than $100 million, using a variety of unlawful tactics, including extortion", the Treasury Department said in a statement.
Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
