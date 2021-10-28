U.S. sanctions two Lebanese businessmen and a member of parliament

Lebanon's former Major General Jamil al-Sayyed looks on in the court room at the special international tribunal for Lebanon in Leidschendam January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen/File Photo

BEIRUT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Thursday imposed sanctions on two top Lebanese contractors and a lawmaker close to the Hezbollah movement over alleged large-scale corruption that undermined the rule of law in Lebanon.

Businessmen Jihad al-Arab and Dany Khoury, close to former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri and Christian politician Gebran Bassil respectively, were sanctioned for alleged corruption related to state contracts.

Lawmaker Jamil Sayyed was sanctioned for allegedly seeking to "skirt domestic banking policies and regulations" and transfer $120 million abroad, "presumably to enrich himself and his associates," a Treasury statement said.

Sayyed did not respond to a request for comment and wrote on Twitter that he would hold a news conference on Friday to discuss the matter.

The Treasury alleged that Khoury and Arab both received state contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars, including for garbage collection and disposal work, thanks to political connections.

Khoury did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and Arab could not be reached.

"Al-Arab served as an intermediary as of 2014 to broker a meeting between top Lebanese officials in advance of the Lebanese presidential election, in exchange for two government contracts valued at approximately $200 million," the statement said.

Khoury meanwhile had won a contract worth $142 million to operate a coastal landfill and has been "accused of dumping toxic waste and refuse into the Mediterranean Sea... all while failing to remedy the garbage crisis," according to the statement.

Reporting by Timour Azhari; Editing by Peter Graff and Hugh Lawson

