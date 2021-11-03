U.S. says hopes Iran returns to nuclear talks on Nov. 29 "in good faith"

The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, before the beginning of a board of governors meeting, in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday said U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley will be heading the U.S. delegation in Iran nuclear talks which will resume on November 29 and said Washington hoped that Tehran returns to talks ready to negotiate and in good faith.

Speaking at a news briefing, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Washington still believed that it remains possible to quickly reach and implement an understanding on a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA.

Reporting by Simon Lewis and Humeyra Pamuk

