U.S. says Iran removing IAEA cameras would be 'extremely regrettable'

1 minute read

Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

VIENNA, June 8 (Reuters) - It would be regrettable and counterproductive for Iran to remove two of the U.N. nuclear watchdog's surveillance cameras as it has announced, the United States said on Wednesday as it pushed for a resolution criticising Iran at the watchdog's board.

"If accurate, reports that Iran plans to reduce transparency in response to this resolution are extremely regrettable and counterproductive to the diplomatic outcome we seek," a U.S. statement to a meeting of the 35-nation Board of Governors said ahead of a vote on the U.S.-backed draft resolution. "We do not seek escalation (with Iran)." read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Francois Murphy Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.