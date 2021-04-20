Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. says Iran talks in Vienna have been positive, but long road ahead

Talks between Iran and world powers in Vienna to save a 2015 nuclear accord have been positive, but a long road remains ahead, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday.

Price said U.S. envoy Rob Malley has been exploring concrete approaches on steps that both Iran and the United States need to take to return to compliance with the 2015 deal.

"We probably have more road ahead of us than we do behind us at this stage," Price told a regular news briefing.

