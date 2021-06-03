Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

U.S. says 'ironclad' support for Israel to remain whichever govt in place

1 minute read

The United States "ironclad" support for Israel will continue regardless of what government is in place, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday, but declined to comment on the government formation process.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing the prospect of an end to his 12-year run as premier, as his political opponents have agreed on forming a government of left-wing, centrist and right-wing parties. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 7:09 PM UTCNetanyahu, battling for political life, attacks deal to unseat him

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday scorned as "dangerous" and "left-wing" a cross-partisan coalition cobbled together by his rivals to unseat him, even as the nationalist named to lead it echoed his hard line on the Palestinians.

Middle EastIsrael’s political deal may unlock two-year wait for new budget
Middle EastArab Islamist helps clinch Israel's new anti-Netanyahu government
Middle EastLebanon tribunal scraps new trial of Hariri assassin because of funding shortage
Middle EastQatar Airways says Airbus spat risks 'industrial repercussions'