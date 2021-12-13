U.S. says it is too soon to say if Iran has returned to nuclear talks with a more constructive approach

A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of the U.S., Iran, China, Russia, Britain, Germany, France and the European Union during the Iran nuclear talks at the Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - It is too soon to say whether Iran has returned to nuclear talks with a more constructive approach, the U.S. State Department said on Monday, after Iran's top nuclear negotiator said progress had been made.

State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter made the comment during a briefing call with reporters.

Iran's top nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, said over the weekend that good progress had been made in nuclear talks with world powers in Vienna that could quickly pave the way for serious negotiations. read more

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Michael Martina Editing by Chris Reese

