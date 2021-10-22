Skip to main content

Middle East

U.S. says it killed senior al Qaeda leader in Syria with drone strike

1 minute read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. military killed senior al Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar in a drone strike in Syria on Friday, a U.S. Central Command spokesman said.

"The removal of this al Qaeda senior leader will disrupt the terrorist organization's ability to further plot and carry out global attacks threatening U.S. citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians," U.S. Army Major John Rigsbee said in a written statement.

The strike comes two days after a U.S. outpost in southern Syria was attacked. Rigsbee did not say if the U.S. drone strike was carried out in retaliation. read more

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb and Idrees Ali; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · October 22, 2021 · 8:40 PM UTC

Israel designates Palestinian civil society groups as terrorists, U.N. 'alarmed'

Israel on Friday designated six Palestinian civil society groups as terrorist organisations and accused them of funnelling donor aid to militants, a move that drew criticism from the United Nations and human rights watchdogs.

Middle East
Friday prayers resume in Tehran after nearly two-year hiatus due to COVID-19
Middle East
After fleeing fighting in Marib, displaced Yemenis await help
Middle East
Turkey's Halkbank can be prosecuted over Iran sanction violations, U.S. appeals court rules
Middle East
U.S. says it killed senior al Qaeda leader in Syria with drone strike

The U.S. military killed senior al Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar in a drone strike in Syria on Friday, a U.S. Central Command spokesman said.