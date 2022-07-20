U.S. says it's monitoring situation after strike in Iraq's Dohuk

A protester holds an Iraqi flag in front of a building belonging to the Turkish Embassy during a demonstration against a Turkish attack on a mountain resort in Iraq's northern province of Dohuk, in Baghdad, Iraq July 20, 2022. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - Washington is monitoring the situation following a shelling that killed civilians in northern Iraq on Wednesday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, declining to comment in detail while information emerges on the strike.

Iraqi state media accused neighboring Turkey of carrying out the strike that killed eight tourists and wounded another 23 people at a resort in the northern Dohuk province. Ankara denied it played any role. read more

In a regular press briefing, Price reiterated the U.S. position that military action in Iraq should respect Iraqi sovereignty and territorial integrity, and emphasized "the importance of ensuring civilians are protected."

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Simon Lewis; Editing by Leslie Adler

