U.S. says no resolution struck on S400s during Biden-Erdogan meeting

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium June 14, 2021. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan were not able to find a solution during their meeting earlier this week on the long-standing dispute between the two NATO allies over Ankara's purchase of Russian defense missile systems, Biden's national security advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

In a briefing with reporters, Sullivan said there was a commitment to continue the dialogue on the issue that the teams from both countries would be following up on that.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Trevor Hunnicutt

