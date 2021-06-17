Middle East
U.S. says no resolution struck on S400s during Biden-Erdogan meeting
WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan were not able to find a solution during their meeting earlier this week on the long-standing dispute between the two NATO allies over Ankara's purchase of Russian defense missile systems, Biden's national security advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.
In a briefing with reporters, Sullivan said there was a commitment to continue the dialogue on the issue that the teams from both countries would be following up on that.
