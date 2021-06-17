Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

U.S. says no resolution struck on S400s during Biden-Erdogan meeting

1 minute read

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium June 14, 2021. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan were not able to find a solution during their meeting earlier this week on the long-standing dispute between the two NATO allies over Ankara's purchase of Russian defense missile systems, Biden's national security advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

In a briefing with reporters, Sullivan said there was a commitment to continue the dialogue on the issue that the teams from both countries would be following up on that.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Trevor Hunnicutt

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 1:52 PM UTCClose Khamenei loyalist sanctioned by U.S. set to win Iran vote

Iranians vote on Friday in a race likely to hand the presidency to a judge sanctioned by Washington for alleged involvement in executions of political prisoners, a result that would cheer the clerical leadership but stir Western human rights concerns.

Middle EastIran says nuclear talks closer to deal, Russia says time-consuming work remains
Middle EastLebanon's banks stuck in reverse: jobs go, lending dives
Middle EastKuwait to allow entry of fully vaccinated non-citizens from Aug. 1
Middle EastBiden, Erdogan agreed for Turkey to take the lead in securing Kabul airport -U.S. aide