Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

U.S. says only Tehran can determine next round of nuclear talks, will not impose deadline

1 minute read

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price takes questions from reporters at the State Department in Washington, U.S., March 31, 2021. Carolyn Kaster/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

July 12 (Reuters) - The United States will not impose a deadline on a seventh round of talks with Iran to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, but only Tehran can determine when talks will resume, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday.

"We're not imposing a deadline on these talks, but ... we are conscious that as time proceeds Iran's nuclear advances will have a bearing on our view of ultimately returning to the JCPOA," Price said.

Reporting by Doyinsola Oladipo, Daphne Psaledakis, Eric Beech, and Simon Lewis; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 8:25 PM UTCJordan sentences former top courtier to 15 years in jail over alleged plot

A Jordanian court on Monday sentenced a former royal chief adviser, Bassem Awadallah, and a minor royal to 15 years in jail for their involvement in an alleged plot to bring a deposed crown prince to power instead of the king.

Middle EastStocks hit record; U.S. Treasury yields hover above 5-month lows

A gauge of global stocks closed at a record on Monday and U.S. Treasury yields held above five-month lows touched last week as investors looked for signs on whether the Delta variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus could hamper economic growth.

Middle EastFactbox: Jordan security trial sheds light on palace intrigue
Middle EastAt least 20 killed, five injured in coronavirus hospital fire in Iraq -INA

At least 20 people were killed and five injured in a coronavirus hospital fire in Iraq's southern city of Nassiriya, the state news agency (INA) reported on Monday.

Middle EastSaudi Arabia to send one million doses of vaccine to Tunisia

Saudi Arabia will send a medical aid package to Tunisia that includes one million doses of vaccine to help the North Africa country control the rapid spread of the COVID pandemic.