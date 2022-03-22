Skip to main content
U.S. says onus now on Iran on willingness to return to nuclear deal - State Dept

1 minute read

The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday that the onus is now on Iran on whether it is willing to enter into a mutual return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

A return to the deal remained uncertain and was not imminent, Price said, despite optimism in recent weeks that indirect talks between Iran and the United States could soon produce an agreement.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Simon Lewis

