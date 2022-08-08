U.S. says ready to quickly conclude Iran nuclear deal based on EU text

Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The United States stands ready to "quickly conclude a deal" to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement on the basis of proposals put forward by the European Union, a State Department spokesperson said on Monday.

The spokesperson, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Tehran has repeatedly said it is prepared for a return to mutual implementation of the agreement. "Let’s see if their actions match their words," the spokesperson said.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Arshad Mohammed; editing by Jonathan Oatis

