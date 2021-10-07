Skip to main content

Middle East

U.S. says return to Vienna nuclear talks with Iran must happen soon

1 minute read

Iran's ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Kazem Gharibabadi leaves a meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in Vienna, Austria, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The United States believes an "imminent" return to indirect talks in Vienna over a return to the Iran nuclear deal is necessary because the process cannot go on indefinitely, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday.

Price said a diplomatic path remained open and noted that Tehran had said it would return to the talks "soon."

"We hope their definition of soon matches our definition of soon," Price said. "We would like negotiations to resume in Vienna as soon as possible."

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis, Mohammed Arshad and Simon Lewis; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 12:34 PM UTC

Iran-Saudi talks have gone a 'good distance' - Iran's foreign minister

Talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia have gone a "good distance", Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told a news conference in Beirut on Thursday, referring to efforts to improve ties.

Middle East
United States to stay in Syria, top Kurdish politician says
Middle East
Cosy cabins appear on Sanaa hotel roofs as war curtails tourism elsewhere
Middle East
Stocks rise as stagflation fears and energy prices ease
Middle East
Evergrande and other Chinese property giants have sizeable off-balance sheet debt - JPMorgan