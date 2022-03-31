U.S. says small number of outstanding issues in Iran nuclear talks

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a news conference in Washington, U.S. March 10, 2022. Manuel Balce Ceneta/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Thursday said a small number of outstanding issues remain in nuclear talks with Iran, adding that the onus is on Tehran to make those decisions.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters the United States has "tactical differences" with Israel on Iran, but no strategic disagreement. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Israel last weekend.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Daphne Psaledakis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.