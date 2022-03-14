U.S. says supports Iraq, other Middle East partners after Iran attack

U.S. National security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 13, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

March 13 (Reuters) - The United States condemned on Sunday an Iranian attack on Iraq's northern city of Erbil and backs Baghdad and governments across the region in the face of threats from Tehran, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

"We will support the Government of Iraq in holding Iran accountable, and we will support our partners throughout the Middle East in confronting similar threats from Iran," he said in a statement released by the White House.

Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Christopher Cushing

