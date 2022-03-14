Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

U.S. says supports Iraq, other Middle East partners after Iran attack

1 minute read

U.S. National security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 13, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque     

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

March 13 (Reuters) - The United States condemned on Sunday an Iranian attack on Iraq's northern city of Erbil and backs Baghdad and governments across the region in the face of threats from Tehran, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

"We will support the Government of Iraq in holding Iran accountable, and we will support our partners throughout the Middle East in confronting similar threats from Iran," he said in a statement released by the White House.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters