U.S. says talks took place with Taliban officials on central bank reserves

July 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. delegation discussed with Taliban officials efforts to enable the release of billions of dollars from Afghan central bank reserves, the State Department said on Thursday.

The meeting, involving Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West and Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson, took place on Wednesday, the State Department said in a release.

Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles Editing by Dan Whitcomb

