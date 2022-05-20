U.S. says Turkey's approach to Sweden, Finland NATO bid not a bilateral topic

U.S. President Joe Biden, Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finland's President Sauli Niinisto walk along the Colonnade to the Oval Office at the White House, in Washington, U.S., May 19, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, May 20 (Reuters) - Turkey's approach to the NATO accession process of Sweden and Finland is not a bilateral issue between Washington and Ankara, State Department spokesperson said on Friday, adding that the Biden administration remained confident that there will be consensus on the issue.

Finland and Sweden formally applied to join NATO on Wednesday, following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Turkey has expressed strong opposition to the Nordic countries' ascension, pressing Sweden to halt support for Kurdish militants it considers part of a terrorist group and both to lift their bans on some arms sales to Turkey.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.