Middle EastU.S. security adviser talks with Israeli counterpart, Egypt amid crisis

Reuters
1 minute read

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke with his Israeli counterpart and the Egyptian government amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestianian crisis, he said in a post on Twitter on Monday as U.S. officials said they were working to quell the violence. read more

"The United States is engaged in quiet, intensive diplomacy and our efforts will continue," Sullivan wrote.

