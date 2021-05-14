Skip to main content

Middle EastU.S. seeking to de-escalate Gaza conflict -White House

The Biden administration on Friday reiterated that it was working toward de-escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and a lasting peace in Gaza.

It also said Israel had a right to self-defense.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters the administration was focused on leveraging U.S. relationships in the region to end the crisis between Israel and the Islamist militant Hamas diplomatically.

