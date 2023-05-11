U.S. seizes 13 web domains used by Lebanon's Hezbollah and associates















May 11 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday seized 13 web domains used by Lebanon's Hezbollah and its associates, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.

According to court records, the United States obtained authorisation to seize domains including manartv.net, manarnews.net, and naimkassem.net.

Al Manar TV is a Lebanese television channel affiliated with Hezbollah.

Reporting by Maya Gebeily; Writing by Yomna Ehab; Editing by Alison Williams











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.