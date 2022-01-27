U.S. State Department cites missile and drone threats in latest travel warning for UAE

WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Thursday updated its warning to Americans not to travel to the United Arab Emirates, citing the threat of missile or drone attacks.

The State Department retained the highest level warning for the UAE in its updated travel advisory, which also urges Americans against traveling to the country given the threat of COVID-19.

Reporting by Caitlin Webber; Editing by Tim Ahmann

