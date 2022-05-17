1 minute read
U.S. State Dept calls on Iran to release two detained French nationals
WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. State Department spokesman called on Tuesday for Iran to immediately release two French nationals, after Iranian state television showed what it described as details of the arrest of two French citizens this month, saying they were spies who had sought to stir up unrest.
Reporting by Patricia Zengerle
