U.S. State Dept says additional Iran talks in Brussels not necessary

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visits the Bushehr nuclear power plant, in Iran, October 8, 2021. Official Presidential Website/Handout via REUTERS.

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Washington does not think talks in Brussels are necessary before the resumption of indirect talks with Iran on a return to the 2015 nuclear deal in Vienna, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.

Reports in Iranian media on Sunday had suggested a possible meeting in Brussels, but the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell played down the chance of any talks outside of Vienna earlier on Monday. read more

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Chris Gallagher and Simon Lewis; Editing by Chris Reese

