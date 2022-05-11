U.S. State Dept says Israelis able to conduct a thorough probe of journalists' death

A sand sculpture reads "Shireen Abu Akleh", for the Al Jazeera reporter who was killed in an Israeli raid in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on a beach in Gaza City May 11, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday that Israel was capable of conducting a thorough investigation into the death of Shireen Abu Akleh, a prominent Palestinian-American Al Jazeera reporter shot dead during an Israeli raid.

"The Israelis have the wherewithal and the capabilities to conduct a thorough, comprehensive investigation," department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing.

Reporting by Simon Lewis, Doina Chiacu and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chris Reese

