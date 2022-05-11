1 minute read
U.S. State Dept says Israelis able to conduct a thorough probe of journalists' death
WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday that Israel was capable of conducting a thorough investigation into the death of Shireen Abu Akleh, a prominent Palestinian-American Al Jazeera reporter shot dead during an Israeli raid.
"The Israelis have the wherewithal and the capabilities to conduct a thorough, comprehensive investigation," department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing.
Reporting by Simon Lewis, Doina Chiacu and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.