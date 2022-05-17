U.S. stresses importance of freedom of movement in disputed areas of Yemen

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a news conference on the day of the Informal Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Berlin, Germany, May 15, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool

May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Yemeni counterpart on Tuesday that it was important to secure freedom of movement in disputed areas of Yemen amid hopes a U.N. brokered truce could produce a lasting peace in the country.

"The Secretary specifically noted the importance of ensuring the freedom of movement of people and goods through contested areas, like the city of Taiz, Yemen's third largest city, where hundreds of thousands of Yemenis are suffering," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

