U.S. top diplomat calls Lebanon's failure to form government 'disappointing'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks at the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI) Global Emerging Technology Summit in Washington, DC, U.S. July 13, 2021. Jim Watson/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Lebanese politician Saad al-Hariri's announcement on Thursday that he had abandoned a months-long effort to form a new government was a "disappointing development."

"Leaders in Beirut must urgently put aside partisan differences and form a government that serves the Lebanese people," Blinken said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.