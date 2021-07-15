Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

U.S. top diplomat calls Lebanon's failure to form government 'disappointing'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks at the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI) Global Emerging Technology Summit in Washington, DC, U.S. July 13, 2021. Jim Watson/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Lebanese politician Saad al-Hariri's announcement on Thursday that he had abandoned a months-long effort to form a new government was a "disappointing development."

"Leaders in Beirut must urgently put aside partisan differences and form a government that serves the Lebanese people," Blinken said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

