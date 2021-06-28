Middle East
U.S. troops in Syria attacked by rockets, no injuries -spokesman
WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. troops in Syria were attacked by multiple rockets on Monday but initial reports did not indicate any injuries, a U.S. military spokesman said.
Colonel Wayne Marotto, a spokesman for the coalition fighting Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, said on Twitter that the attack occurred at 7:44 pm local time and damage was being assessed.
He did not say who was believed to be responsible for the rockets.
