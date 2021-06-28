Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. troops in Syria attacked by rockets, no injuries -spokesman

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. troops in Syria were attacked by multiple rockets on Monday but initial reports did not indicate any injuries, a U.S. military spokesman said.

Colonel Wayne Marotto, a spokesman for the coalition fighting Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, said on Twitter that the attack occurred at 7:44 pm local time and damage was being assessed.

He did not say who was believed to be responsible for the rockets.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

