Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

U.S. views election of Iran's Raisi as 'pretty manufactured'

1 minute read

Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi gestures at a news conference in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - The United States views the process that made Ebrahim Raisi Iran's president-elect as "pretty manufactured," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday, repeating the U.S. view that Iran's recent election was neither free nor fair.

"Our Iran policy is designed to advance U.S. interests and that is regardless of who is chosen as Iran's president in a ... process that we consider to be pretty manufactured. This was not a free and fair election process," Price told reporters in a telephone briefing.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 8:06 PM UTCIran's Raisi backs nuclear talks, rules out meeting Biden

Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi on Monday backed talks between Iran and six world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal but flatly rejected meeting U.S. President Joe Biden, even if Washington removed all sanctions.

Middle EastAnalysis: Iran vote points to hardline goal of long-term power - analysts
Middle EastEnd of Yemen quagmire? Saudi-led coalition, Houthis near peace deal
Middle EastIsrael says it is developing airborne laser to down drones
Middle EastU.S. views election of Iran's Raisi as 'pretty manufactured'