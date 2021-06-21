U.S. views election of Iran's Raisi as 'pretty manufactured'

Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi gestures at a news conference in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - The United States views the process that made Ebrahim Raisi Iran's president-elect as "pretty manufactured," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday, repeating the U.S. view that Iran's recent election was neither free nor fair.

"Our Iran policy is designed to advance U.S. interests and that is regardless of who is chosen as Iran's president in a ... process that we consider to be pretty manufactured. This was not a free and fair election process," Price told reporters in a telephone briefing.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

