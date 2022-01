WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Iran will face severe consequences if it launches attacks on Americans, the White House said on Sunday, including any of the 52 people sanctioned by Tehran for the 2020 killing of General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Berkrot

