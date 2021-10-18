Middle East
U.S. welcomes opening of Syria talks in Geneva -State Dept spokesperson
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the United States welcomed the opening of the sixth round of talks between the Syrian government and opposition in Geneva on Monday.
"It is essential that the Syrian regime and leaders of the opposition engage constructively in Geneva," consistent with a U.N. Security Council resolution on Syria, Price said.
