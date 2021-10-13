Skip to main content

Middle East

U.S. will move forward with reopening its Palestinian mission in Jerusalem -Blinken

1 minute read

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses media ahead of U.S.-Mexico High Level Security Dialogue in Mexico City, in Mexico October 8, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Washington plans to press ahead with its plan to reopen the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem as part of efforts to deepen ties with Palestinians, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday following a meeting with his Israeli and United Arab Emirates counterparts.

"We'll be moving forward with the process of opening a consulate as part of deepening of those ties with the Palestinians," Blinken said at the State Department.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Maayan Lubell and Daphne Psaledakis

