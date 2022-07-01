1 minute read
U.S.'s Blinken congratulates new Israeli prime minister Lapid
June 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. government offers its "warmest congratulations" to new Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.
Israeli lawmakers voted on Thursday to dissolve parliament following the collapse of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's ruling coalition. Lapid will lead the government during the run-up to a November election. read more
