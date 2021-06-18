Middle East
U.S.'s Blinken, Israel's Lapid discuss need to improve Israeli-Palestinian relations
WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Blinken spoke on Thursday with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and discussed "the need to improve Israeli-Palestinian relations in practical ways," the State Department said in a statement.
"They also shared opinions on opportunities to deepen normalization efforts as well as on regional security issues, including Iran," the State Department said.
