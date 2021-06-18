Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

U.S.'s Blinken, Israel's Lapid discuss need to improve Israeli-Palestinian relations

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks on as he and U.S. President Joe Biden meet Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Pool

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Blinken spoke on Thursday with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and discussed "the need to improve Israeli-Palestinian relations in practical ways," the State Department said in a statement.

"They also shared opinions on opportunities to deepen normalization efforts as well as on regional security issues, including Iran," the State Department said.

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Eric Beech

