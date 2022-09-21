U.S.'s Blinken urges timely presidential election in Lebanon -statement

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati hold a sidebar meeting during the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2022. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/Pool

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged timely presidential elections in Lebanon in a meeting with that country's prime minister, Najib Mikati, the State Department said on Wednesday.

"The secretary emphasized the need to hold a timely presidential election in Lebanon and urged that the Prime Minister and other leaders implement key reforms needed to effect meaningful change, promote good governance, and revive Lebanon’s economy while restoring the trust of its people," in the meeting on Tuesday in New York, the department said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.